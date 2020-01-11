|
|
1924 - 2020 Peacefully in hospital, following a brief illness, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Loving husband of the late Susan Aczel (2010). Beloved father of Catherine Aczel Boivie (Stellan) and Julie More (Michael). Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Rebecca, and the late Robert. Special great-grandfather of Abuk. Predeceased by his parents Dezso and Irene Aczel. Born in Budapest, Hungary John earned a doctorate in mathematical analysis from the University of Budapest. He held positions in several Universities in Germany and Hungary before moving to Canada with his family in 1965 at which time he joined the faculty at the University of Waterloo, becoming a Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Department of Pure Mathematics. Throughout his successful career he received several awards and honors, authored eight books and founded the journal Aequationes Mathematicae (remains its honorary editor-in-chief). Friends are invited to share their memories of John with his family during a Celebration of his Life, at Capital Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3700 Prince of Wales Dr., Ottawa on Sunday, January 26th from 2 - 4 p.m., and at the University of Waterloo on Friday, April 17th from 2 - 4 p.m. (please RSVP to [email protected]). The Aczel family believes that an investment in talented graduate students will result in far-reaching benefits for Canada at home and abroad. They established the Janos and Susan Aczel Graduate Scholarship at the University of Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Scholarship on-line at: http://bit.ly/JanosAczel and specifying the scholarship fund or by calling 1-800-408-8715. Condolences and memories may also be shared at www.capitalmemorial.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020