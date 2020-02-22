|
On Tuesday, February 18, John Randall (Jack) Donald, loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 85. Jack was born July 14, 1934 in Conn, Ontario to Roy and Violet Donald. He was the youngest of five children. The Donald family moved to Guelph, Ontario where Jack lived until he married Laura and moved to Kitchener. Jack worked hard to earn his Chartered Accounting degree through Queen's University and spent his career working for the Canada Revenue Service as Chief of Appeals, and later worked as a private Tax Consultant. Jack excelled in basketball, was an avid golfer and loved to compete. Most of all, Jack cared about family. He took an interest in all his children's activities and spent many hours cheering on his grandchildren as they participated in sports. Jack will be sadly missed by his wife Laura (nee Nowak) and his children John (Kristen), Jim, Scott (Blythe), and Shelley. Loved grandfather of Jackie (Joel), Michelle (Jordan), Ryan, Sarah, Jeff (Emma), Kailyn and Bryken. Dear brother of Irene (Donnie), and brother-in-law of Agnes. Jack was predeceased by his parents Roy and Violet, sister Lorraine, brother Warren (Joe), sister Norma, and his son, Jeffrey. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 23 from 2-4 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Monday February 24 at 11am. Both visitations and funeral service will be at held at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener (519-743-8900). Internment at Woodland Cemetery following the service, with a reception to be held at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Center afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Canadian Food For Children, St. Vincent de Paul at St. Francis, or a . Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020