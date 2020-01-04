|
John Frederick Reinink of Howick Township passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in his 62nd year. Husband of Jacqueline (Klingenberg) Reinink. Father of Charlene and Rob Rowan of Port Moody, BC, Eric and Chelsey Reinink of Milverton, David and Jess Reinink of Whitby, Tara and Lyle Pinder of Mildmay, and Stephanie and Josh Blackmore of Gorrie. Grandfather of Ruby, William, Addie, and Emma. Brother of Cor and Frances Reinink of Howick Twp., Henry and Ren Xian Reinink of Calgary, AB, Betty and Wayne Squirell of Brampton, Robert and Irene Reinink of Winnipeg, MB, Freda and Ralph VanderWal of Lucan, and Anita and Glenn Arends of Listowel. Predeceased by his parents Freerk and Sjoukje Reinink, and his daughter Marsha Reinink. Visitation will be held at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Listowel on Sunday, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Gorrie Cemetery. Memorial donations to Canadian Foodgrains Bank would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca