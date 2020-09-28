1/1
John Richard Harder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on September 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, ON at the age of 78. Dear husband of Elizabeth "Liz" Harder (nee: Miller) of 53 years. Loving father of: Melissa (David) Plouffe of Calgary and Richard (Andrea McKenna) Harder of Oakville. Lovingly missed by his grandchildren: Aidan, Christopher, Reigan and Matthew. He is survived by his sisters: Donna Sills (the late Ron Sills and the late Bill Klopp) of Kitchener, Mary Joan (Clive) Rigby of Conestogo and Beth (Mike) Voll of St. Agatha. Predeceased by his parents: John and Anna Harder and his sister Marilyn Harder. He is dearly missed by his brothers-in-law: Donald (Louann) Miller, Joe (Marjorie) Miller and his sisters-in-law: Marilyn (the late John) Foster, Anne (Don) Brubacher, Angela (Paul) Beckner and Pat (Mike) Ennis. He is sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. John worked in the electrical department at Sutherland-Schultz for 36 years. A private family service will take place at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (507 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON, 519-749-8467), with Very Reverend Monsignor Edward Sheridan officiating. John's family invites you to join the service via livestream on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo/Wellington or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Service
11:00 AM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved