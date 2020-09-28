Passed away on September 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, ON at the age of 78. Dear husband of Elizabeth "Liz" Harder (nee: Miller) of 53 years. Loving father of: Melissa (David) Plouffe of Calgary and Richard (Andrea McKenna) Harder of Oakville. Lovingly missed by his grandchildren: Aidan, Christopher, Reigan and Matthew. He is survived by his sisters: Donna Sills (the late Ron Sills and the late Bill Klopp) of Kitchener, Mary Joan (Clive) Rigby of Conestogo and Beth (Mike) Voll of St. Agatha. Predeceased by his parents: John and Anna Harder and his sister Marilyn Harder. He is dearly missed by his brothers-in-law: Donald (Louann) Miller, Joe (Marjorie) Miller and his sisters-in-law: Marilyn (the late John) Foster, Anne (Don) Brubacher, Angela (Paul) Beckner and Pat (Mike) Ennis. He is sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. John worked in the electrical department at Sutherland-Schultz for 36 years. A private family service will take place at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (507 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON, 519-749-8467), with Very Reverend Monsignor Edward Sheridan officiating. John's family invites you to join the service via livestream on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo/Wellington or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for John's memorial.