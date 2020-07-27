1/1
John Richard HILLIS
Passed away at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, July 26, 2020, one week before his 67th birthday. Rick, of Kitchener, was the beloved son of Margaret (nee Martin) Hillis, of Elmira, and the late John Donald Hillis (2003). Dear brother of Karen (Barry) Pond and Linda (Randall) Roth, all of Elmira. Fondly remembered by his nephew Michael (Pitsa) and nieces Tamara (Daniel), Christine, and Tracy, as well as his great-nieces and nephew. At Rick's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lupus Ontario would be appreciated by the family. dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 27, 2020.
