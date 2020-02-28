|
With a sadness too great to express and a love so strong nothing could separate us, the family of John Nuernberger announce his passing at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. In his 41 years, John made an indelible mark on those around him. For those who had the privilege to know and love him, he gave generously, protected fiercely and encouraged warmly. In the short two months during which he battled illness, his spirit and courage shone through with his remarkable trademark blend of optimism, humour and pragmatism. John found the love of his life at St. Mary's High School when he met Brooke Lambert, also of Kitchener, daughter of Bryon and Lucy Lambert, sister to Jesse (d. 2018). Based on a strong friendship and a shared outlook regarding the important things in life, they married in 2003 and together, created a loving home for their three children Leah Marion, Samuel Richard and Elijah John. As a family, they found adventures in travel, enjoyed cottage time at Sauble Beach and made their home a warm and supportive hub of activity and a welcoming landing spot for extended family and friends. Whether he was cooking, gardening, doing home improvements, orchestrating a prank, watching passersby in Victoria Park from the front porch, planning the next family trip, or sharing his latest learning from something he read or watched in a documentary on PBS, John was fully engaged in life. But more than anything, nothing could distract his attention from his beloved children. John was born in Kitchener, the fourth child and only son to Mary and Richard (d. 2002) Nuernberger, brother to Karen (Chris Winters), Diane (Brent Hannusch) and Christine (John Bilen) and uncle to Joseph and Isaac Winters, Rachel, Claire and William Hannusch and Matthew and Hannah Bilen. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1st at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener from Noon to 3 p.m. John's funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 56 Duke Street West, Kitchener on Monday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. followed by a reception. Private cremation will be taking place. In keeping with John's love of downtown Kitchener (his lifelong home) and his admiration of the good work being done to create welcoming communities for all, donations in his memory can be made to The Working Centre in Kitchener (www.theworkingcentre.org). "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose. For all that we love deeply, becomes a part of us."
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020