Loving husband of Mildred Schram for 55 years, father of Ed Garnham (Kathy), Sharon Hutchison (Paul) and Allan Garnham (Gillian Gothard), grandfather of Sarah and Karen Hutchison. John was born and raised on the family farm in Straffordville, Ontario, the first child and only son of Robert Garnham and Florence Grass. He is predeceased by sisters Patricia, Kay Fouse (late husband Glen), Wilma Livingston (surviving husband Don) and is survived by sisters Melba Sloboda (late husband Frank), Lucy Hagan (Bob Livingston), Rose Currie (Ross), Carol Cavanagh (Gord), and Bonnie Tooze (Stephen). John worked for 35 years as a Construction Millwright and was a member of the Hamilton Millwrights Union Local 1916 for over 50 years. He travelled extensively throughout Ontario applying his skill and expertise on a wide variety of projects, contributing to the smooth running and financial prosperity of many well-known Ontario businesses and landmarks. John had a steel trap memory for mechanical details and often recounted stories of particularly interesting projects he had worked on decades ago. John is well known for his ability to repair things, even after others have tried and failed. Beyond his love of building tools, jigs and widgets to make life easier, John enjoyed day tripping to out-of-the-way places, spending time at his woodlot, gardening, and growing raspberries around his home in Cambridge. Friends may call at the Ayr Chapel, Wm Kipp Funeral Home, 183 Northumberland St. Ayr on Friday January 10, 2020 from 7-9 PM and Saturday from 9-10 AM where a Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 10:00AM. Spring Interment Ayr Cemetery. Donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online Condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or by contacting WM. Kipp 519 632 8228