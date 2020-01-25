|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. John was born on September 20, 1931, in South Boston, Virginia, a son of the late Clarence and Violet (Baker) Huber. Beloved husband of Martha Huber whom he married on October 8, 1955. Cherished and loving father of James (Brigitte) Huber, Gloria (Roger) Brubacher, Mary Gratton, Karen (Mark) Andrews and Duane Huber. John will be missed by his 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Survived by his brothers and sisters; Florence Riehl, Emma Huber, Paul (Fern) Huber, Mabel (Franklin) Roth, Phoebe (Glen) Koch, Carl (Esther) Huber, Ruth Huber, sisters-in-law Erlene Huber and Mary Knechtel. John is predeceased by a great-grandchild, sisters Martha (Walter) Good, Gertrude (Ernest) DeLacy, Elizabeth (John) Burkholder, Lois Huber in infancy, brother; George Huber and brothers-in-law; Laurie Riehl and Cranson (Doris) Knechtel. John was a faithful member of Wilmot Centre Missionary Church, Petersburg. He served as an elder and Sunday School Teacher and was a part of the Wilmot Centre Seniors. After retirement John and Martha took the motor home and car and travelled while doing mission work. John was vice president of operations at Knechtel Wholesale for 37 years. Relatives and friends are invited to Wilmot Centre Missionary Church, 2463 Bleams Road, Petersburg, on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 1 - 4 & 6 - 8 p.m. The funeral will commence in the church at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Interment in Mannheim Mennonite Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Staff of The Village of Winston Park, Kitchener, for the care of John while he was a resident there, In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope and Healing International or Turtle Mountain Bible Camp would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020