Suddenly entered into rest at his residence on Sunday, October 25, 2020. John Sidney Saville, of Mallorytown, aged 59 years. Beloved husband of Cory Tanguay and father of Eugene, Jeffrey (Sarah), Sidney (Jeanie), Jason (Julie), Jessie (Sadie) and Raven. Loved by many grandchildren and one great-grandchild. John is survived by a brother David Saville (Tish). Predeceased by his parents and a sister Susan. By request of the family, there will be no public service held at this time. Please visit John's facebook page for updates concerning an online service. In memory of John, donations to the Heart and Stroke would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl St. East, Brockville. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com
.