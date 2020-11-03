1/
John Saville
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly entered into rest at his residence on Sunday, October 25, 2020. John Sidney Saville, of Mallorytown, aged 59 years. Beloved husband of Cory Tanguay and father of Eugene, Jeffrey (Sarah), Sidney (Jeanie), Jason (Julie), Jessie (Sadie) and Raven. Loved by many grandchildren and one great-grandchild. John is survived by a brother David Saville (Tish). Predeceased by his parents and a sister Susan. By request of the family, there will be no public service held at this time. Please visit John's facebook page for updates concerning an online service. In memory of John, donations to the Heart and Stroke would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl St. East, Brockville. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barclay Funeral Home
137 Pearl Street East
Brockville, ON K6V 1R2
(613) 342-2792
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barclay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved