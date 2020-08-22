John Scherer

1932-2020 Passed away on August 16, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Ila Scherer (nee Hiusser), daughters Katherine (Lynn), Janet (Mike) and Karen (Reggie), grandchildren Whitney (Rhys), Parker, Koen, Tala and one great-granddaughter Senna. Predeceased by his parents and his sister. At John's request a private family graveside service will be held in memory of John. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's General Hospital or Grand River Hospital Dialysis Unit would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home 617 King Street N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot) 519-888-7700