1/1
John Scherer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1932-2020 Passed away on August 16, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Ila Scherer (nee Hiusser), daughters Katherine (Lynn), Janet (Mike) and Karen (Reggie), grandchildren Whitney (Rhys), Parker, Koen, Tala and one great-granddaughter Senna. Predeceased by his parents and his sister. At John's request a private family graveside service will be held in memory of John. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's General Hospital or Grand River Hospital Dialysis Unit would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home 617 King Street N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot) 519-888-7700


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved