Formerly of Palermo and Atwood, passed away peacefully at his residence at Caressant Care Retirement Home, Listowel on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 98. John was a life member of the Atwood Lions Club and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award in 1993-94. Predeceased by his beloved wife Betty (Seale) Van Sickle whom he married in 1944, his parents Charles and Ethel (Ball) Van Sickle, his sister Eva and her husband Cecil Joubert, his brother Fred and his wife Sarah Alcorn, grandsons Drew and Mark. He was the loving father of Judy Bradley of Burlington, Charles and Nancy of Chesley, Fred and Barbara of Acton and Dave and Chris of Beamsville. Grandpa of Scott and April, Karl, Karen, Brett and Kerry, Tracy and Bill, Jim, Stephanie, Lisa, Curtis and Shannon, Sally and Martin, John and Sarah, Ken and Nicole, Christy and James, Lee and Lisa, Scott and Tash. Also fondly remembered by 32 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private family interment will be held in Palermo Cemetery, Oakville. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Atwood Lions Club would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382) www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca



