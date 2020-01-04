|
|
Passed away peacefully at his home in Ayr on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in his 84th year. Beloved husband, of 52 years, to the late Marguerite Hall (nee Brown, 2016); loved father to Nancy Wheeler (James) and Tim (Lara) and cherished grandfather to Will (Ella Bender) and Hannah Hall. Dear brother to Helen Paddle, Beth Hall and brother-in-law to Jim Bolton, Marion Woods (Allan), June Brown, Katherine Cressman (Reg) and Bob Brown (Marlene Gilchrist). Predeceased by sister Wilma Bolton, brother Tom Hall, sisters-in-law Lou Ann Brown and Theo Hall, brothers-in-law Howard Brown, Ivan Hall and Jack Paddle. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, friends and extended family. The Hall family traveled to Jedburgh (Ayr) in 1832 from Jedburgh, Scotland and settled on the Newton Farm along the Cedar Creek. John married Marguerite and moved to the adjoining farm and lived his life in the log home his great-great-uncle built in 1830. He had a great sense of adventure and enjoyed traveling, music and entertaining. John loved his family, his friends, his faith and farming. Family and friends may call at the Ayr, Chapel, Wm. Kipp Funeral Home, 183 Northumberland St., Ayr on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family service to follow with interment at the Ayr Cemetery. Should family and friends desire, memorial donations to Knox United Church, Ayr or the . Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or contacting WM. Kipp at 519-632-8228.