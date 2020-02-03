|
|
Surrounded by his loving family, John passed away like he lived his life, peacefully and gently, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Nithview Community at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 69 years to Susie (nee Koop). Loving father of Donald (Jan), Ed (Sue), Karen (Steve Sider) and father-in-law of Cam Ford. Cherished Grandpa to Jesse, Matthew (JP), Lindsay (Sara), Katie, Shannon, Emily (Nathan), Karley, CJ, Megan and Blake. Great grandpa to Ethan and Abby. Dear brother of Frank, Melita Goertzen, Anne Hildebrandt, Jake (Eleanor), and Louise Ferris (Ken), and brother-in-law to Peter Driedger. John will be remembered by his many Wall nieces and nephews and the entire Koop family. Predeceased by his daughter Nancy Ford. his parents, John and Anna Wall, and his siblings, Elfie Thiessen, Alice Driedger. John was the owner/operator of Walls Fruit Farm in Port Burwell and a former member of Port Rowan and Kitchener MB Churches. John's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 12 - 1:15 p.m. with the funeral service in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Bill Wiebe officiating. Reception will follow in the funeral home. A private family interment in Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the MCC would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 3, 2020