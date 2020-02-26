|
|
Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 84 years. John retired from MTD where he worked for many years. He enjoyed socializing and being with people. He had a friendly, easy going and charming personality. Always greeted you with a smile and willing to be a friend. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Frank)-2006. Loving father of Sean (Lise-Anne), Albert , Darlene (Robert) and Chris (Bethann). Proud grandpa of Justin, Katrina, Denim, Jada and Jossilyn. Dear brother of Shirley Smyth, Ken, Ed, Linda Eyre. Predeceased by his brother Jim. At John's request, Cremation will take place. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com 519.772.1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020