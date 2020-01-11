|
It is with great sadness that we the family of John Walter Siegner of Waterloo, announce his passing at the age of 95 years on January 2, 2020, at Lisaard House Hospice. He spent his last moments surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Louise (Schafer), and is survived by his two daughters, Cathy Hutchison (John) and Lynn Goad. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Kimberly Hutchison (Greg Carmichael), Cameron Hutchison (Fiona), Emily Goad and Scott Goad (Bridgit), as well as two great grandchildren, Isabel and Lynsie Hutchison. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the staff of both The Westhill Retirement Residence and Lisaard House Hospice, for their compassionate care of our dear father. A private family internment will be held on January 10, 2020. Also, an announcement shall be forthcoming, regarding a Celebration of Life with family and friends, which will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through Erb & Good to either the , or Lisaard House Hospice, in Cambridge.
