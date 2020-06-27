John Ward, formerly of Mitchell, passed away in his 100th year on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener after a brief illness and in the presence of family. John was the beloved husband of the late Margery Ward (2014). His children, Susan Green (Derek) of St. John's, Newfoundland, Patricia Swannell (Robert) of London, England, Barry Ward (Linda) of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Ron Ward (Sandra) of Kitchener will miss him greatly, but are grateful for the unconditional love and support he provided to them. Loving grandfather of Nikki, Jason, Gillian, William, Joshua, Alicia, Tony, Cameron and Emily. Dear great-grandfather of eight great-grandchildren. John was the last surviving sibling of his family; brothers Claude and Eric Ward and sister Dorothy Benfield. Survived by dear brother-in-law Ron Gass of France. John was a proud and humble WW II veteran serving in the RAF (1939 - 1946) as a wireless radio operator and electrical mechanic. He served in Coastal Command, and in the overseas theatres of North Africa, Sicily, Italy, Greece, Austria and Palestine. He met Margery, (a member of the WAAF), during a dance and created a bond that grew despite long periods of separation. After marriage, they immigrated to Canada and John established a career that saw him play a prominent role in the margarine production industry, including the refining of rapeseed for human consumption and the development of Canola oil. His career enabled him to experience, live and work across Canada, including Toronto, St. John's NL, and Nipawin SK, and in retirement Tiverton, Mitchell and Kitchener ON. These communities all had special people who provided fond memories. John was an active and eager volunteer everywhere they lived for either service groups or their church. This included a role in re-establishing the YMCA in St. John's. John was a very proud Canadian. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Westmount Retirement Residence in Kitchener for their care and friendship to Dad over the past months, and to the 5th floor nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener for their compassion and assistance over the final hours of Dad's life. A private family service was held at the Lockhart Funeral Home, Mitchell, ON. A future celebration of John's rich life will take place at a later date. A memorial donation to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 128, Mitchell, Sleeping Children Around The World, or a charity of your choice, and messages of condolences to the family can be made at www.LockhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 27, 2020.