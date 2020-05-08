John Wesley BOTT
1955 - 2020
January 25, 1955 - May 1, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce John's sudden passing, in his 66th year, from a collision while riding his favourite Harley. John was a loving husband to his wife of 10 years Michelle (Mei Yang) and was cherished by his children James, Sarah (Spencer), and Luke (Leah). Papa will be missed by grandkids Owen, Annabelle, Noah, and Lennox. Born in Saskatchewan, John happily settled into a life in Elora focused on family, friends, and riding motorcycles. He deftly grew his accounting firm over the years and had started training new generations of accountants. His love of a fine drink, a great meal, and a shared laugh were well-known. His generosity touched so many lives and his ability to bring people together was remarkable. The son of Cora Head and Ray Bott (both predeceased), brother of Lois King, Paul Bott, Ruth Roes (predeceased), and Walter Bott (predeceased), former husband to Kimberly Kerr-Bott, and friend to countless others, John was a determined man whose spirit will continue to live on. Arrangements are entrusted to The Graham Giddy Funeral Home 280 St. David Street South in Fergus. (519)843-3100 www.grahamgiddyfh.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
