It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John William Wilkinson (Wilkie) on Nov 18th at the age of 80. Dear father of Lori Laurette (Rob), John Wilkinson (predeceased) and Kimberly Daniel. Proud Grandpa (Grump) of Nicholas (Kim), Joel, Aron, Shane and Shawnie. Cherished Great Grandpa to Karisa and Jackson. John was born in London England during the second World War, son of the late William and Louise Wilkinson, survived by his sister June Lawrance and predeceased by sister Maureen Wilkinson (Tony). John learned early how to persevere and take the best that life had to offer. He immigrated to Canada, as an Industrial Electrician and worked for DeHavilland Canada for 30 years. He loved to travel but no matter where he was, if there was a sunny afternoon, you could often find him sitting outside with a good book. He enjoyed the simple things in life; good conversation, good food and listening to his favourite blues, jazz and classic rock music. He will be missed by his family and friends, but will live forever in our hearts. At John's request, cremation has taken place. We will honour him with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg, Personal condolences at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca