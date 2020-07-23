Wolf, John Born in GrossSchogen, Transylvania. Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Kitchener, ON, Canada on July 20, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Ilse (nee Lange) Wolf (May 1999). Dear father of the late Monika Wolf (2015) and Rosemarie Wolf. Opa of Kody Wolf and Luke Wolf. Loving brother of the late Katharina Paulini (Michael). Uncle to Heidi Tavares (Kolina and Kelsey), and the late Ingrid (1988). He will be missed by many cousins, relatives and friends. John immigrated to Canada in 1951. He was a founding member of the Transylvania Club and the Pilgrim Lutheran Church. John enjoyed playing clarinet in the band and singing in the choir of the Transylvania Club, Pilgrim Lutheran Church and the Waterloo Musical Society. John was the president of John Wolf Machine and Precision Tool Co. Ltd. since 1960 and travelled world wide. John's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 - 10:15am on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 10:30am. Guests must RSVP to attend John's visitation and service and are required to wear a face mask. Guests who are unable to attend are invited to view John's service at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Private family interment at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Thank you to the Care Givers/ Front-Line Workers who helped everyday! As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for John's memorial and to RSVP.