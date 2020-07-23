1/1
John Wolf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wolf, John Born in GrossSchogen, Transylvania. Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Kitchener, ON, Canada on July 20, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Ilse (nee Lange) Wolf (May 1999). Dear father of the late Monika Wolf (2015) and Rosemarie Wolf. Opa of Kody Wolf and Luke Wolf. Loving brother of the late Katharina Paulini (Michael). Uncle to Heidi Tavares (Kolina and Kelsey), and the late Ingrid (1988). He will be missed by many cousins, relatives and friends. John immigrated to Canada in 1951. He was a founding member of the Transylvania Club and the Pilgrim Lutheran Church. John enjoyed playing clarinet in the band and singing in the choir of the Transylvania Club, Pilgrim Lutheran Church and the Waterloo Musical Society. John was the president of John Wolf Machine and Precision Tool Co. Ltd. since 1960 and travelled world wide. John's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 - 10:15am on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 10:30am. Guests must RSVP to attend John's visitation and service and are required to wear a face mask. Guests who are unable to attend are invited to view John's service at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming Private family interment at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Thank you to the Care Givers/ Front-Line Workers who helped everyday! As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for John's memorial and to RSVP.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved