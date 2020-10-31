Of Drayton passed away suddenly at the Palmerston and District Hospital on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Arlie (Kirby) for 43 years. Dear father of Adele Zantinge (Stephen Foster), Wayne Zantinge and Erica Zantinge (James Porteous). Son of Mina Zantinge and the late John Zantinge (2006). Brother of Art and Carla Zantinge, Johanna and Ces Gough, Derk Zantinge, Jim Zantinge, Jennifer Zantinge and Jon Meadus and Brian Zantinge. Treasured friend of Roy and Sharon Bowman. Fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Those who knew John will remember him as a man of few words, many talents and the ability to collect tractors. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand; from his time with the fire department to helping neighbours reassemble an endless array of lawnmowers. His kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed. He was everybody's handyman and now his tools are at rest. To honour John's wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the Moorefield Community Centre, 15 Ball Avenue, Moorefield on Saturday, November 7, 2020 and Sunday November 8, 2020. Please visit the Funeral Home Website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
or call the Funeral Home at 519-638-3072 to schedule a time to attend the visitation. Due to Provincial Restrictions there will be a limited number of people allowed in the Community Centre, Physical Distancing must be respected and Masks are required. As expressions of sympathy donations to Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca