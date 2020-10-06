Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence, Columbia Forest Long Term Care, Waterloo at the age of 91. Eileen was born on March 30, 1929 in Newton, Ontario, a daughter of the late Norman and Ethel (Wagner) Johnston. Beloved mother of Dale and Janet and Bob and Faye. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother of Crystal (Randy), and their children Kalie, Jordan, Ashlyn and Maddy; Lee-Anne (Todd) and children Aiden, Paige and Evan; Michael (Krystal) and children Parker and Lucy; Sarah (Jesse) and children Derek, Alexia and Riley; Brad (Stefanie) and child Sofia and Erin (Chris) and children Emerson and Lexi. Eileen will be missed by her brother in law and sister in law Ken and Audrey Baier. Reunited with her beloved husband John E. (Jack) Baier and the remainder of the Baier Family. A private graveside service took place at Greenwood Cemetery, Milverton, where Eileen will be resting with her beloved Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca