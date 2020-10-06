1/
Johnston Eileen BAIER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence, Columbia Forest Long Term Care, Waterloo at the age of 91. Eileen was born on March 30, 1929 in Newton, Ontario, a daughter of the late Norman and Ethel (Wagner) Johnston. Beloved mother of Dale and Janet and Bob and Faye. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother of Crystal (Randy), and their children Kalie, Jordan, Ashlyn and Maddy; Lee-Anne (Todd) and children Aiden, Paige and Evan; Michael (Krystal) and children Parker and Lucy; Sarah (Jesse) and children Derek, Alexia and Riley; Brad (Stefanie) and child Sofia and Erin (Chris) and children Emerson and Lexi. Eileen will be missed by her brother in law and sister in law Ken and Audrey Baier. Reunited with her beloved husband John E. (Jack) Baier and the remainder of the Baier Family. A private graveside service took place at Greenwood Cemetery, Milverton, where Eileen will be resting with her beloved Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd.
7 Spencer Street
Milverton, ON N0K 1M0
(519) 595-8203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd. Milverton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved