Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Popesku
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Popesku

Add a Memory
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Parascheva for 65 years. Loving father of Jon (Juliana) Popesku. Treasured grandfather of Jon Lavinel (Stefanie) Popesku, and Jason (Daniel) Popesku, and great-grandfather of Victoria and Landon. Dear brother of Maria Kolojoara, and will be lovingly missed by his niece Doina. Visitation will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Prayers will take place at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. John The Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 2150 Bleams Rd., Kitchener, on Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. John The Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, or the Canadian Diabetes Association. To leave on an online message of condolence please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -