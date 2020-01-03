|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Parascheva for 65 years. Loving father of Jon (Juliana) Popesku. Treasured grandfather of Jon Lavinel (Stefanie) Popesku, and Jason (Daniel) Popesku, and great-grandfather of Victoria and Landon. Dear brother of Maria Kolojoara, and will be lovingly missed by his niece Doina. Visitation will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Prayers will take place at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. John The Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 2150 Bleams Rd., Kitchener, on Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. John The Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, or the Canadian Diabetes Association. To leave on an online message of condolence please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com