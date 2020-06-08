Jonas SCHMIDT
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton. Jonas was born 89 years ago on September 23, 1930 in Newton, Ontario, a son of the late Nicholas and Lydia (Wagler) Schmidt. Beloved husband of Verna (Kuepfer) Schmidt whom he married on September 18, 1952. Cherished and loving father and grandfather of Rosanna Rolfe and husband John (predeceased) and their children Jesse (Jill) and Katrina (Paul); Gladys Campbell and husband Jim (predeceased) and their children Kiley (Steve) and Shaun (Erin); Gloria Roulston and husband Rod; Albert Schmidt and wife Gayle and their children Colin (Stephanie), Carrie (Stephen) and Heidi (Rob); Brenda Schmidt (predeceased) and partner Bruce Schmidt and her children Dylan and Sam. Devoted great-grandfather to 16 great-grandchildren. Jonas will be fondly remembered by brothers and sisters-in-law Barb Schmidt, Ken and Esther Kuepfer and Leroy Carter and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Jacob Schmidt, sisters Miriam and Ezra Kuepfer, Clara Carter and Clara and William Carter. Jonas was a member of the Former Riverdale Mennonite Church. Millbank, until the closing of the congregation and later attended at the Milverton Christian Fellowship. Jonas was the owner operator of Schmidt Brothers metal Fabricating for many years. A private family visitation to take place. Interment in the former Riverdale Mennonite Church Cemetery, Millbank. As expressions of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations would be accepted to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation or Knollcrest Lodge . Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuenralhomes.ca Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 8, 2020.
