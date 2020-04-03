|
Jonathan (John) Yowin Tsai, age 41, Waterloo, Ontario passed away peacefully on March 31st in St. Mary's Hospital due to the pandemic. There will be no funeral or visitation at this time to keep up with physical distancing, but a memorial service will be held at a later date. Jonathan was born in Seoul, South Korea on June 18, 1978 and at 7 months of age joined the family of Allan (Kow Sing) Tsai and Fern Tsai (Hilliard). He is survived by his younger brother Steven Tsai, his sister-in-law Hang Vu-Tsai, his niece Riley and nephew Kaden (who both adored him) and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jonathan enjoyed all types of sports - especially hockey and baseball in Waterloo Minor Sports where he made many lifetime friends. He graduated from WCI and Conestoga College. His extensive work career consisted of Gus Maue Sports, Canpar Courier & Waste Management until he joined his business partners in the entertainment business. His commitment to keeping the entertainment community vibrant and active drove much of his purpose and he was loved and respected by many in the local community. He was a son, a brother, uncle, mentor and friend to all around him. John always had a kind word and a helping hand for anyone who needed it. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy should be a reminder to always look out for people, be kind, and create space for a community to grow. Many thanks to the fantastic caring medical team at St. Mary's ICU. Memorial donations may be given to St. Mary's Hospital ICU. Please visit http://supportstmarys.ca/in-kind for more information or contact the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 3, 2020