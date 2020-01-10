|
|
"A beautiful life came to a sudden end on Wednesday, January 8, 2020." It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son Jonathon Stewart of London. We, his parents Cindy (Rushton) and Paul Stewart, will never stop loving him, cherishing him and adoring him! He was our pride and joy. Jonathon leaves behind his Loving and Devoted Grandma and Papa, Ruth and John Rushton, of London and his Poppy, Harry Stewart of Elmira. He was predeceased by his much loved Nana, Gwen Stewart (2009). Jonathon will be sorrowfully missed by his Aunt Susie and Uncle Bob Schoen of Grayslake, Illinois and his Uncle Steven and Aunt Carol Stewart of Waterloo. He will be missed as well by his cousins, who were more like his brothers and sisters: Matt Schoen, Maura Schoen, Charlie and Melissa Schoen and their daughter Charlotte Ruth, Kelly and Tommy Doyle, and Jack Schoen all from the United States and Kyra Stewart of Waterloo. He will be missed by his extended family of the Stewarts and Rushtons. Jon had so many wonderful and special friends who enriched his life and we will be forever grateful to them. Jonathon was a graduate of Lambton College in the Fire Services Program (2019) and a huge sportsman. He played on the South Collegiate Football team, coached Junior Thunderbirds, played hockey and was a counselor for The Youth Hockey Ministries Program. He used to say "If you are not first, you are not trying!" He regularly used his many talents to assist ministries at Wesley Knox United Church. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held for Jonathon at the A. Millard George Funeral Home, 60 Ridout Street South, London on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Wesley Knox United Church, 91 Askin Street, London ON N6C 1E7 on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. Donations to Children's Wish Foundation of Canada, 360-1101 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5, or Hockey Ministries International, 1100 Montreal Canadiens Avenue Suite B43, Montreal, QC H3B 2S2 or Wesley Knox United Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at www.amgfh.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 10, 2020