Jose Leal SILVA
Mr. Jose Silva, formerly of Kitchener, passed away at the VON Sakura House, Woodstock on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in his 93rd year. He emigrated to Canada in 1961 when he was 33 years old with his wife, Ilda, and later settled his family in Kitchener. Joe liked gardening and hunting, but enjoyed socializing with friends and family the most. Beloved husband of the Late Ilda (Brum) Silva (2003). Loving father of the Late Maria Dickey (2019) (William) and the Late Jose Silva Jr. (1969). Cherished grandfather of Mason and Sarah (Mike) and great-grandfather to Mason Jr., Matthew and Lauren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister, by a twin brother and by another brother in Portugal. In consideration of the continuing health and safety of our friends and family, a Private Family Funeral Mass will take place with Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Langton. Memorial Donations to the Alzheimer Society can be made at the MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Delhi, (519) 582-1290 (mfh.care) and will be gratefully appreciated by the family.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 3, 2020.
