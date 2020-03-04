|
|
Passed away at Grand River Hospital on March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria Tavares. Dear father of Michael (Lisa) and Tony (Cara) Tavares. Loved grandfather of Sam, Madeline, Anthony and Katey Tavares. Dear brother of Maria Pacheco, Enes Lima and Almerinda Ferreira. Jose's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, Ontario (519-743-8900) for visitation on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. with Prayers at 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 Laurentian Drive Kitchener. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. If desired, donations would be appreciated to Innisfree House in Kitchener. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 4, 2020