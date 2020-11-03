1/1
Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 50. Beloved husband of Maria Adelaide Vieira. Proud and devoted father of Katelyn (Miguel). Beloved son of Antonio and the late Maria and son-in-law of Iracema and the late Manuel Barros. Dear brother of Joao Manuel Vieira (Elvira). Fondly remembered by his in-laws, nieces, nephews and their families. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church, 148 Madison Ave. South, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the Henry Walser Funeral Home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated . Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Jose's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
