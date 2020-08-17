Josef BAUMGARTNER

Joe passed away during heart surgery at St. Mary's General Hospital on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Eva for over 50 years, adored father of Elke and Robert and his wife Dawn, and much cherished Opa to Ethan and Megan. Predeceased by his parents, Karl and Anna Baumgartner, brothers Fritz, Franz and Karl, and his sister Anna Roitner. Joe retired from J.M. Schneider 27 years ago and he loved to travel. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. A livestream of the service will be available at www.erbgood.com
Special thanks to Dr. Hahn Kim and Dr. Afshin Jahromi for doing all they could for Joe. Their kindness and compassion were greatly appreciated. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or Blessed Sacrament RC Church may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.