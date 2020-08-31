1/2
Josef DONIS
1928-05-26 - 2020-08-28
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josef's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born May 26, 1928 in Freidorf-Banat, Romania. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 66 years, Maria (née Ungar), his children Marian (Preikschas), Helen and Kevin (Smith) and son Michael. Proud grandfather to Steven (Preikschas), Donna and Vito (Caggiano), Nicholas (Smith) and great-grandfather to Gabriella (Caggiano). Brother-in-law of Theresia Donis of Germany and Judy Donis of Kitchener. Predeceased by his parents, brother Nikolas in Romania, brother Hans in Germany, twin brother Peter in Kitchener, and son-in-law John Preikschas in Kitchener. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews in Germany. Josef's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m. A private funeral service, by invitation only, will follow with interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Please note: in accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff, and must maintain social distancing at all times. Please follow directions of funeral home staff upon arrival. If you are feeling ill or have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days, please do not attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Cancer Society, 12 - 380 Jamieson Pkwy., Cambridge, ON N3C 4N4, or to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington, 831 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON N2B 2B4. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved