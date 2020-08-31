Born May 26, 1928 in Freidorf-Banat, Romania. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 66 years, Maria (née Ungar), his children Marian (Preikschas), Helen and Kevin (Smith) and son Michael. Proud grandfather to Steven (Preikschas), Donna and Vito (Caggiano), Nicholas (Smith) and great-grandfather to Gabriella (Caggiano). Brother-in-law of Theresia Donis of Germany and Judy Donis of Kitchener. Predeceased by his parents, brother Nikolas in Romania, brother Hans in Germany, twin brother Peter in Kitchener, and son-in-law John Preikschas in Kitchener. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews in Germany. Josef's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m. A private funeral service, by invitation only, will follow with interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Please note: in accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff, and must maintain social distancing at all times. Please follow directions of funeral home staff upon arrival. If you are feeling ill or have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days, please do not attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Cancer Society
, 12 - 380 Jamieson Pkwy., Cambridge, ON N3C 4N4, or to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington, 831 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON N2B 2B4. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com