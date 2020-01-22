Home

Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Forest Heights Long Term Care at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Vukadinka "Duka" for 64 years. Loving father of Elisabeth (Willi) Jastrau, Marian (Ron) Cupskey, Angela (Vince) Pellegrino and Diana (Tony) Mazza. Cherished grandfather of David, Jennifer (Nick), Katherine (Andre), Christopher, Amanda (Jeffrey), Nicholas, Mark and Adam, and great-grandfather of Mason, Olivia, Eleven, James and Isabella. Remembered by his co-workers from the University of Waterloo. Josef's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, with a service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Josef's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020
