Josefa "Sophie" PARTHE
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Mathias Parthe (2004). Loving and caring mother of John, Gary (Christine), Mary-Anne Coulter (Dave 2020). Proud Oma of Michael (Jen), Tim, Stephanie (2012), Matt, and Kyle (2019). Great Oma of Nicholas, Quinton, Avery and Drew. She was a long time member of the Alpine Club and spent many weekends working for weddings, Oktoberfest and other functions. Her door was always open to family and friends, all the kids loved her homemade schnitzel and strudel. In the last few years she became an avid Raptors fan watching the games with family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Westmount Funeral Home( 1001 Ottawa St. S.) Mass will be on Monday July 27, 2020 at 10am at St. Anthony Daniel Church Midland Drive with interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to KidsAbility through the funeral home website or calling 519-743-8900 for instructions. Please note: In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Daniel Church
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
July 25, 2020
Blooming Heart
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dave/Jacquie Cox
