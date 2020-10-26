Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Lanark Heights Long Term Care at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Janis for 53 years. Loving father of Lori Nichol (Jamie) and Jennifer Black-Legare (Gerry). Cherished Papa of Kaitlyn, Jessica, Jaxson, Jenna and Tyler. Dear brother-in-law to Carl Johnson, Gerard Lorentz, Joan Blackmore, Julie and Darrell Salzman. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Archie and Anna Black, his son David (1988), his siblings Camilla Lorentz, Helen Johnson, Loretta (Leonard) Caughlin, Edward Black and Brothers-in-law Larry Finney and Roy Blackmore. Joe grew up on a farm in Glenelg township and attended school in a one room school house. He attended high-school in Markdale and then attended Teacher's College in Stratford. Joe attended Wilfried Laurier, then known as Waterloo Lutheran University, where he received a B.A. His first teaching position was in a one room school house. Joe then taught in various schools for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board throughout his 35-year teaching career. Joe adored his wife Janis and treated her like a princess. He cherished his children and grandchildren. There was nothing more important to Joe than his family. Joe enjoyed travelling with his family across Canada and especially enjoyed his trips with Janis to Newfoundland, Alaska and Europe. Joe had a great sense of humour and would get the giggles when he was tired which he passed onto his children and grandchildren, which came to be known as the "Papa giggles." He enjoyed walking his dogs Shelby and Coco and became well known to many neighbours. Joe's Roman Catholic faith was very important to him and guided how he lived his life. He was an alter boy growing up and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church when it was first established, with masses occurring in the gymnasium of Monsignor Haller school. He was a lector for many years and in retirement he volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul, delivering food to those in need in the community. Joe was known as a kind and gentle man. Joe was very well liked, due to his positivity and genuine kindness and concern for people. Thanks to the kind staff of Lanark who cared for Joe, and to Community Support Connections and ParaMed Home Health Care. Special thanks to Sheldon for being Joe's friendly visitor and to Julietta for her support. Joe's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, 305 Laurentian Drive, Kitchener at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Joe's visitation and service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences, and guests are required to wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul - Blessed Sacrament Church or Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Please visit Joe's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com
