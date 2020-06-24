Joseph Albert Hoffman
With sadness we announce the passing of Joseph Albert Hoffman. He died at St Mary's Hospital on June 9, 2020 due to complications resulting from a battle with pneumonia. He was 74 years old. Joe was born to Albert and Louise Hoffman on July 2, 1945 in New Waterford, Nova Scotia. He moved to Kitchener-Waterloo Ontario with his family when he was 16 years old, where he met his future wife Evelyn. They were married for 55 years. Joseph is predeceased by his parents Albert and Louise, and by his brother Bruno. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, his sister Antoinette, his three sons Joseph, James, and Robert, his four grandchildren, and his three great-grandchildren.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 24, 2020.
