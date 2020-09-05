1/1
Joseph Aurele Provost
Aurele passed quietly the evening of Wednesday, September 2nd at the age of 94, after a brief illness. He was born on January 11, 1926 and was raised in Moose Creek, Ontario. He moved to the KW area in the 1940s, where he met and wed Dorothy (Dolly) Frank in 1956, settling in Maryhill. Aurele was a former long-time employee of BF Goodrich. He was a member of St. Boniface parish in Maryhill and was a founding member of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus. He is survived by wife Dolly, children Sandra of Kitchener, Chris of Fergus, David of New York City, Julie and Todd Cook of Kitchener, and grandsons Reagan Cook of Los Angeles, and Taylor Cook of Salt Lake City. Dear brother of Maurice Provost of Cornwall, and Anita Zappias of Florida. Predeceased by son James in 2009, five brothers Claude, Rene, Hubert, Bernard and Roma Provost, and by two sisters Irene Labonté and Lorraine Brosseau. Dear son of the late William Provost and the late Marie Sabourin. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, Ontario (519-749-8467). Private cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to Hospice Wellington or Trinity Village Care Centre would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.ca for Aurele's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
