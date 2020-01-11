|
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Maureen. Loving father of Kevin, Gary, Debra, Shaun and Joanne. Proud grandfather of Melissa, Shayne, Brittany, Sarah, Eric and Alex. Dear brother of Shaun and Pat. Sarcastic till the end. Whether you knew him, or were a complete stranger, his goal was to make you laugh. Every day of his life was filled with quick witted humor. As his kids, we will most certainly do our best to follow those footsteps. Joe's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to oneROOF would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joe's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020