Joseph C. Weiler
Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Clementine Wey who predeceased him in 1995. Loving father of Sharon (Jake) Nafziger, Michael (Lily) Weiler and Jim (Irene) Weiler. Dear grandfather of Matthew (Cara) and Emilie (Daniel) and great grandfather of Payton, Aiden and Jaxon. Brother of Anita (late Lloyd) Halk. Predeceased by his parents Herbert Weiler and Mary Lauber and his brother William. Special thanks to the Staff at Highland Place, Dr. Day, Dr. Dignam, Dr. Daniel Sidalak, Cassandra, Victoria, 4th floor and 5th floor nursing staff, Angie, Ashley, Julie, and Dr. Harlick, all of St. Mary's Hospital, and the staff of Innisfree Hospice for your compassionate care. Joe's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home. 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 56 Duke St. West, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Please note if you wish to attend the visitation or the mass, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of you choice would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit henrywalser.com to view Joe's memorial and to RSVP your attendance.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
