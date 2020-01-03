|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joseph Edward Butler, following a courageous two-year battle with cancer, at the age of 68. Loving father of Jodi Hartman (John), Jenna Beltrame (Giuseppe) and Daniel Butler. PaPa Joe of K-Lee, Brianna and Mateo. Dear brother of Jim (Karen), Sheila, Naish (Claudette), Rick, Melvin (Fran), Mary (Alex), Rochelle (Dennis) and the late Diane and Gary. Fondly remembered by Kim, Paul, Leslie, Duane and Julie. Joe will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Joe's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 and from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial Service in the chapel on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joe's memorial.