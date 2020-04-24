|
|
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Joe Priamo, age 71, of Kitchener. Joe passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Forest Heights Long-Term Care, Kitchener. Born in Gueph, ON. on January 30, 1949, son of the late Edwin Priamo and the late Dina Priamo-McDonald. Joe was predeceased by his wife Barbara Priamo (2019) and is survived by his loving sister Carol Priamo and her husband Chris Motherwell of Hamilton, ON. Loving father to Hope (Paul) Shantz, Stratford; Tyler (Marissa) and Travis (Danielle). Joe was the proud grandfather to Haydn and David Shantz, Aubree, Scarlett and Edwin Priamo. Joe was dedicated during his life to working as a real estate appraiser; he loved his work and enjoyed interacting with colleagues and clients. Joe was passionate about his family and friends, golfing, cooking and working in his yard. Over the past years he fought many battles with cancer. He was strong and determined through his lengthy treatments to beat the disease but succumbed to his cancer when he recently contracted the COVID-19 virus. The family would like to thank his doctors and nurses and the terrific staff at Forest Heights Long-Term Care. We would particularly like to thank his care team at Forest Heights for their support and compassionate care during Joe's end of life. Special thanks to his dear friends Don McClure, Yang Wang and Sandy MacKinlay. Their support and assistance throughout Joe's illness will not be forgotten. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or a are welcome. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 24, 2020