Joseph FAY

On the morning of June 25th after a short battle with cancer, Joe passed away peacefully. Joe was the oldest of 12 children born to Joseph and Anna Fay. He recently celebrated two milestones, his 90th birthday on April 29th and his 67th wedding anniversary on June 6th. Joe is survived by the love of his life, his wife Adelle (nee Bauman), his children Dave (Sunny), Denise (Larry), Charlene (Steve). Joe was predeceased by his infant son Larry in 1970 and granddaughter Melissa (1981). Joe will be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Shannon (Tom), Michael (Angie) and Britney (Jon) and his three great grandchildren, Hanna, Vaida and Valerie. Joe enjoyed 25 years of retirement after working as a custodian at Canadian Martrys School for 28 years. He was passionate about his job as it gave him a chance to interact with teachers and children throughout the day. Once asked if he was a teacher at the school, he responded by saying he had a much better job. He was a parishioner at St. Anthony Daniels church for over 40 years. He loved gardening, reading, walking, dancing, telling bad jokes, going out for coffee each day and most importantly spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. We would like to extend a big shout out to the staff at Innisfree Hospice who took such good care of him in his last two weeks. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Innisfree Hospice. Joseph's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Guests must RSVP to attend Joseph's visitation and are required to wear a face mask. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. Boniface Cemetery, Maryhill. Friends and family may join Joseph's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joseph's memorial and where you may RSVP for Joseph's visitation.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 26, 2020.