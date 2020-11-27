1/2
Joseph G. Szalai
1950-03-04 - 2020-11-25
Joseph George Szalai March 4, 1950 - November 25, 2020 Joe had numerous and various jobs during his working career. He was an active member of The Gay Media Collective that produced a radio program and a newsletter in the 1980's. He learned the printing process early in his career and worked at Dumont Press Graphics, where he picked up numerous skills. He is survived by a brother, John (Cecile) Szalai of Hamilton and a sister, Eve (Rich) Gillies of Hamilton. A brother Tibor (Ted) predeceased him in 1989. Joe will be missed by his life partner/husband of 44 years, Wayne Bell of Kitchener. Warren, Wayne's twin brother, will miss all the great times we had traveling together. He will be remembered by his nephews, nieces and his social and internet friends. He was an avid reader and gardener. He loved the great outdoors and cooking for friends and family.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 27, 2020.
