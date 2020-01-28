|
|
Passed away suddenly after complications from pneumonia on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 44. Beloved partner of Cora Sayers. Proud father of daughter Mia Joe. Dear son of Mary (Kevin Murphy) and the late Joseph Henry James Patterson Sr. Dear sister of Kimberly-Ann Murphy and uncle of Keri. Joseph will be missed and remembered by his many friends. Joseph's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10-10:45 a.m. Joseph's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Salvation Army or Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joseph's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020