Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Henry James Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away suddenly after complications from pneumonia on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 44. Beloved partner of Cora Sayers. Proud father of daughter Mia Joe. Dear son of Mary (Kevin Murphy) and the late Joseph Henry James Patterson Sr. Dear sister of Kimberly-Ann Murphy and uncle of Keri. Joseph will be missed and remembered by his many friends. Joseph's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10-10:45 a.m. Joseph's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Salvation Army or Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joseph's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -