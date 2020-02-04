|
Passed away on February 2, 2020 at Freeport Hospital at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Evelyn Teresa Hussey (nee Irish). Loving dad to Theodore Bramble and family, Sylvie Bramble and family, Jocelyn Bramble and family, Meryl Hussey and family, Veronica Williams and Bernadette Hussey (Derrick Brown). Cherished Granddad to Derrick, Ellishya, Mikkayla, late Nyjah and great-granddad to Jahmair, Taeanna and Mersadees. Dear brother to Alfred, Thomas, Peter, Betsy and Florence. Brother-in-law to William and Janet and family. Survived by loving niece, Maria. Fondly remembered by many other family members at home and abroad. Predeceased by mother, Amelia Schield and siblings, Poopa, Suzanna, Monica, Teresa and Elizabeth. Special thanks to our neighbours, Garry and his late wife, Mary, John, Larry and Eileen, Rose, Rocky, Jerry and Marilyn, Gord and Rosemary, Jeff and Donna, Bunny, Deanna and their families. Joseph's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Resurrection Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 80 University Ave W (at Hemlock) on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Parkview Cemetery followed by a reception at the Henry Walser Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joseph's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 4, 2020