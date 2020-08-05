Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and daughters, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Joan for over 52 years. Loving father of Michelle (Chris), Brenda (Wes) and Nikky (Brad). Proud Papa of Caprice, Makayla, Avery and Brooklyn. Survived by his sisters Jean (late Ken) and Lucy (late Gerald). Predeceased by his parents Antoine and Roseanna Lagassie and siblings Harry (Dorothy), Victor, Rita (Norman), Homer, Louis (Ruthann), Archie and Alex. Survived by his sisters-in-law Yvonne, Shirley, Merel and Clare. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. The service may be viewed on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Jim's memorial.