1/1
Joseph James "Jim" Lagassie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and daughters, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Joan for over 52 years. Loving father of Michelle (Chris), Brenda (Wes) and Nikky (Brad). Proud Papa of Caprice, Makayla, Avery and Brooklyn. Survived by his sisters Jean (late Ken) and Lucy (late Gerald). Predeceased by his parents Antoine and Roseanna Lagassie and siblings Harry (Dorothy), Victor, Rita (Norman), Homer, Louis (Ruthann), Archie and Alex. Survived by his sisters-in-law Yvonne, Shirley, Merel and Clare. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. The service may be viewed on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Jim's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved