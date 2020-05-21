Died at Notre Dame Convent, Waterdown, Ontario on May 20, 2020 at the age of 90 in the 69th year as a School Sister of Notre Dame. She died of natural causes. Predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Katherine (Krieger) Gartner, her brothers, Joseph, John, Peter, Wendelin and sisters, Anna Stang, Pauline Mari, Mary Gette, Sister Imelda Gartner, Order of St. Elizabeth, and Verna Schactel. Sister Joseph Marie began her teaching career at St. Mary's School, Owen Sound, then, Holy Family School, Hamilton and St. Joseph School, Kitchener. From 1962 - 1969 she taught at Sacred Heart School, Ladner, BC. On her return to Ontario she taught at St. Kevin School, Welland, St. James School, Toronto and St. Joseph School, Aurora. In 1983 Sister Joseph Marie studied at Newman Theological College, Edmonton, AB. The following year she moved to Pine Point, NWT where she taught religious education. From 1985- 1991, while living in Cambridge, she assisted with the Catechetical Correspondence Program. Later, Sister Joseph Marie was involved in pastoral ministry in Regina, Saskatoon, Wilkie and Unity, SK. In 2007 she moved to Notre Dame Convent, Waterdown. A memorial liturgy will be celebrated sometime in the future. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Burlington. www.dermodys.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 21, 2020.