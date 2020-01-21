|
|
Passed away peacefully in his home at 65 Mill Street East, Milverton, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in his 82nd year. He was born November 15, 1938, to Christian and Elizabeth (Nafziger) Gascho, who predeceased him in death in 1976. Sadly missed by one sister: Sadie (Mahlon) Jantzi; four brothers: Christian "Gerald", David (Florence), Dannie (Velma), Andrew (Dorothy); one sister-in-law: Annie Gascho; one brother-in-law: Homer Biehn. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two sisters: Mary Elizabeth Gascho and Catherine Biehn; two brothers: Amos and Raymond; three sisters-in-law: Alice, Jean, and Wendy. Joseph was a member of Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church, Millbank, where he faithfully attended. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place at Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church, 3968 Perth County Line 72, Millbank, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with the Bethel Conservative Church Ministry officiating. Interment to follow in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethel Conservative Church - Guatemala Missions would be appreciated. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 21, 2020