Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd.
7 Spencer Street
Milverton, ON N0K 1M0
(519) 595-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph GASCHO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph N. GASCHO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph N. GASCHO Obituary
Passed away peacefully in his home at 65 Mill Street East, Milverton, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in his 82nd year. He was born November 15, 1938, to Christian and Elizabeth (Nafziger) Gascho, who predeceased him in death in 1976. Sadly missed by one sister: Sadie (Mahlon) Jantzi; four brothers: Christian "Gerald", David (Florence), Dannie (Velma), Andrew (Dorothy); one sister-in-law: Annie Gascho; one brother-in-law: Homer Biehn. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two sisters: Mary Elizabeth Gascho and Catherine Biehn; two brothers: Amos and Raymond; three sisters-in-law: Alice, Jean, and Wendy. Joseph was a member of Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church, Millbank, where he faithfully attended. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place at Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church, 3968 Perth County Line 72, Millbank, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with the Bethel Conservative Church Ministry officiating. Interment to follow in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethel Conservative Church - Guatemala Missions would be appreciated. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -