Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hasson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Patrick Hasson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 94. He is now at peace with his beloved wife Emma (Strobbe) 2015. Loving father of Linda and her husband Tom Bird, David and his wife Angela, Beth, Nancy and her husband Peter Dickieson and Joseph and his wife Diane and the late Judy Feil. Father-in-law to Bruce Feil. Grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to 4-H Ontario or the would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or donations and condolences may be made online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -