Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Joseph completed over 20 years of military service in the Royal Canadian Navy, stationed in Halifax, Nova Scotia, retiring as Chief Petty Officer. He then began a second career at the University of Waterloo as a Lab Technician. Joseph was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, in the past as a Grand Knight, and later a District Grand Knight. He was a very active volunteer with local charities, including the Arthritis Society and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Joseph will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his five sons Roger, Daniel (Margaret), Anthony, Christopher, and Adrian, grandchildren Gwynne Mitchell (Alex), Alexander Joseph (AJ) Beke, great-grandchildren Isla Mitchell and Rowan Mitchell, brothers Charlie and Frank Beke, sisters-in-law Eleanor Azzopardi and Lorna Woodcock, and many more extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy Rosemary Beke (2019), his parents Frank and Rose Beke, and his grandson Nicholas St. Pierre-Beke. Cremation has taken place, and a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement's RC Church (745 Duke St, Cambridge) on Tuesday, January 28th at 11:00 am with a reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020