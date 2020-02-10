|
|
Of Drayton, formerly of Elmira, passed away peacefully at the Caressant Care Nursing Home, Harriston on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Eva (Wortman) Ropp for 55 years. Dear father of Ray and Rhonda Ropp of Elmira, Lori and Karl Martin of Elmira, Kevin and Leah Ropp of Elmira. Cherished grandfather of Ashton (Matt), Austin (Kaitlyn); Dan, Rob (Corinne), Staci (Marlin); Taylor, Kyle. Great-grandfather of Ben, Samantha, Kinley and Hailey. Brother of Joan Schoonderwoerd of Clinton. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by parents Aaron and Clara Ropp, sister Jean and her husband Bill Esch and brother-in-law Bill Schoonderwoerd. Joe worked at Schneiders and Norstern Meat Packers and was the owner of the Central Tavern in Elmira for 13 years. Cremation has taken place followed by a private family service. The family would like to thank the staff at the Caressant Care Nursing Home, Harriston for the care and compassion that they showed Joe. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Palmerston Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Homes Drayton.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020