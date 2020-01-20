|
|
Passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care Centre at the age of 87. He is predeceased by his late wife Georgina Ruth Schuett and his son Timothy Oswald Schuett. He is missed dearly by his daughter Candie and her husband Dave Graf and his grandchildren: Katie and her husband Scott and Kevin and his wife Amy. He was longtime general manager of Bench Craft Leather in Kitchener. Joe always enjoyed travelling out west to Alberta and to the cottage at Sauble Beach. Although Joe reminded us "All roads lead to Ayton" he lived the majority of his life in Kitchener. Joe spent his final years in Orangeville to be closer to his family. Joseph's family will receive relatives and friends from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joseph's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020